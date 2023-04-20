A volunteer run charity book shop at Oatley has some money to give out.
Mulga Road Books, which is run by Hurstville Rotary, is seeking community recipients that could benefit from donations.
Small community groups that are self-funded are encouraged to put up their hands as part of the offering.
The book store, which gives proceeds from its sales to worthy causes, is putting the call out to St George.
"We do have quite a bit of money that has been raised and we do like to support local with so many groups who do not receive any help from government or grants," Hurstville Rotary President Jan Gartrell, said.
Mulga Road Books Oatley Manager Jennifer Hofmeier, said the idea was to support organisations that do not receive any government funding.
"Every month we put a sign up in the shop to say a percentage of sales is going to a [certain cause]," she said. "It's really important that customers know where the money is going to when they are coming in here to buy books.
"There are lots of big charities that we don't want to support because they get grants and money from the government. We want some of the smaller community places that are self-funding in some way, that we can help with the $500 in the month or whatever the sales are.
"It's about looking for the smaller organisations that aren't getting handouts from anywhere."
Getting the word out can be tricky, she said. "We get volunteers to hunt around and see if they can find anyone they know of, and a few have associations through grandchildren with different disability places, so we love to help those," Jennifer said.
"Occasionally we put things out there on the community pages through Facebook. Through the Leader, we might reach a broader audience.
"Everyone will be considered. Rotary has the final say, but we hand them over and they discuss them at their board meetings, and gives us a yay or nay."
She says volunteers are a key part of operations. "At the book shop, funds all go back into various communities and projects," Jennifer said.
"The shop is manned of about 40 volunteers - it's an amazing amount of time people have given to us to keep the shop going, so we appreciate the effort they make."
Mulga Road Book Shop has donated to many organisations including Kids at Play Stage 1, Salvation Army Hurstville, Kogarah Storehouse, Air League Riverwood, 3D Hands, Stepping Stone House, Reconnect Project, Little Dreaming, Tuberous Sclerosis, Nature Conservation, Bush Heritage, Affordable Groceries, Picking up the Peaces, Aboriginal Children's AD Soc, St George Toy Library, Autism Community Network, Headspace, CWA Mortdale, WIRES, Drought Angels, Juvenile Diabetes Research, Assistance Dogs Australia and Fix-it-Sisters Shed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
