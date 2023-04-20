St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hurstville Rotary's Mulga Road Books Oatley seeks community donation recipients

By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:56am, first published 10:00am
Delia Montgomery, Helen Scart, Glynnis Latham and Jennifer Hofmeier at Mulga Road Books Oatley, which supports community causes through book sales. Picture by Chris Lane
A volunteer run charity book shop at Oatley has some money to give out.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

