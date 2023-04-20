Promising outlook after leukaemia diagnosis

Rydah Taki is one tough cookie.
The Miranda school girl, 12, hasn't even reached her teenage years but she has already been through what is perhaps her most difficult health challenge ever.
A talented dancer, Rydah was diagnosed with leukaemia one day before her 11th birthday. Her dance teacher at JW Academy Caringbah, where Rydah dances full-time noticed something was off.
"For about a month she had some symptoms - very general things like headaches, fevers, feeling very fatigued," Rydah's mother Jaya, said.
"One afternoon in April her teacher called me and said 'I think there's something wrong. You need to take her to Sutherland Hospital.' She said that in all her years of teaching she had only ever seen one kid look the way Rydah was starting to look - very greyish, yellowish. She said 'I'm not saying this is what it is, but that child had leukaemia.'"
Turns out, the dance teacher's instinct was right.
"I Googled leukaemia and thought 'oh my gosh'. Quite a few of her symptoms matched," Jaya said. "They ran blood tests a couple of times, and it was confirmed she had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia."
Acute leukaemia is a blood cancer that appears suddenly and grows quickly. It starts when undeveloped white blood cells become cancerous. These abnormal blast cells multiply quickly and continue to divide but never mature into normal cells. Because they are undeveloped, they don't carry out the usual infection-fighting role of white blood cells.
Rydah was transferred to Sydney Children's Hospital and had a bone marrow aspirate. Her diagnosis came 10 years after Jaya's brother died of cancer. He was 28.
"I felt like it was a painful irony," Jaya said. "I kept hoping it was wrong. How it could happen to a healthy, thriving child? It was frightening and bewildering. You always think it happens to other people but happening to my child was devastating."
But breaking the news to her daughter was met with nothing but courage. "I've always been honest with her and we are extremely close," Jaya said. "I told her the night after she had all her first tests. I don't think a child's concept of cancer isn't the same as an adult's. I don't think children know it's something they can pass away from and that it's a life threatening condition. But she knew it was something serious."
High doses of chemotherapy and blood and platelet transfusions pushed Rydah into remission. But because her diagnosis was high risk, her treatment plan was long as it had more chance of relapse.
"She has another six months to go until she is on maintenance chemo," Jaya said. "Then oral tablets until April next year and checks until she's 16.
"It's a full-time job - hospital appointments and unpredictable scenarios. We've spent weeks in hospital after she had side effects from chemo, or when COVID-19 turned into pneumonia.
"But you'll rarely hear me complaining about what's happening to my daughter because I feel there are a lot of other people who have it harder than us. It doesn't take away what Rydah is going through but I feel very grateful I can walk into a hospital and her life can be saved."
Rydah also featured on Channel 10's The Project, alongside Barden Ridge couple Sarah and Heath Tollis, who donated blood at the Shire Blood Donor Centre at Miranda on their wedding day.
Cancer-related death rates among adolescents and young adults have more than halved from 62 to 29 deaths per million population over the past few decades, according to a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).
The national report, Cancer in adolescents and young adults 2023, revealed among 15-24 year-olds, cancer was responsible for eight per cent of fatal burden.
Between 1984-1988 and 2014-2018, the five-year relative survival for all cancers combined in people in this age group gradually increased from 79 per cent to 90 per cent. This improvement in survival is likely due to earlier diagnosis and improvements in treatments.
The report however shows young cancer survivors are at an increased risk of developing a second cancer but notably, the five-year relative survival rate for blood cancers improved by 27 percentage points.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
