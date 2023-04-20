St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Meet the Locals

Promising outlook after leukaemia diagnosis

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miranda's Rydah Taki, a talented dancer and athlete, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia one day before her 11th birthday. Picture by Chris Lane
Miranda's Rydah Taki, a talented dancer and athlete, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia one day before her 11th birthday. Picture by Chris Lane

Rydah Taki is one tough cookie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.