Free vintage bus rides will be available on only one day for the month-long Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival, which starts on Saturday April 22.
Traditionally, the buses have run throughout the weekend, but this year they will operate on just the opening day, Saturday, between 10am and 4pm, providing a hop-on, hop-off service between various festival sites.
A gold coin donation is suggested.
Services will start at the tramway museum at Loftus, which will be in full operation on the day.
The festival, which was initiated more than 30 years ago, is run in conjunction with the Australian National Trust, with assistance from Sutherland Shire Council.
It comprises of many local, voluntary groups, who come together to showcase their activities, along with several well-known organisations.
The majority of events are free.
The program on Saturday also includes:
Other events being held throughout the festival include:
Further details: Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival Facebook page
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
