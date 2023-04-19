Tramway Museum - vintage tram rides towards Sutherland and the Royal National Park.



Woronora Memorial Park - tours of newly renovated Art-Deco Chapel, old crematorium and historical artefacts. Graves of famous locals and notables will be marked with QR codes to explore the history of the person buried there.



Brinsley's Joinery, Sutherland - explore the workshop with its historic tools and machines.

Joseph Banks Native Plants Reserve, Kareela - members from the Australian Plants Society will be conducting tours

Continuum Art Society and The Port Hacking Pottery Group - Shire Creativity" Art Exhibition

Botany Bay Family History Fair - Everything you need to know for tracing your ancestry.

Hazlehurst Regional Gallery - Selected exhibitions in the main Gallery and Broadhurst Galleries and chance to explore the Hazelhurst Cottage.

Kirrawee Brick Pit, South Village Kirrawee - An interesting insight into the history of this early industry