Council to clamp down on campers in Sans Souci Park

Complaints of campers using Sans Souci Park have prompted Georges River Council's traffic committee to impose parking restrictions after hours.
Due to the unrestricted parking conditions at the park, motorists are using the car park next to Sans Souci Lesiure Centre as a camping ground creating a number of complaints relating to parking, noise, littering and public urination.
Council has received multiple requests from residents, Councillors and Council's Compliance team to introduce timed parking restrictions to monitor parked vehicles after hours.
Council Officers have investigated the concerns raised and have observed that vehicles are parked across several parking bays, rubbish is left behind from vehicles parked overnight with loud music being generated from the cars.
Currently there are no parking restrictions at Sans Souci car park, so council rangers are unable to enforce the parking regulations.
The Georges River Local Traffic Advisory Committee April 4 meeting recommended that '3P, 8pm - 8am' parking restrictions be installed at San Souci car park with signs directing vehicles to only park in the bays.
The plan will go to the April 24 full council meeting to be endorsed.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.