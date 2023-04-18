Complaints of campers using Sans Souci Park have prompted Georges River Council's traffic committee to impose parking restrictions after hours.
Due to the unrestricted parking conditions at the park, motorists are using the car park next to Sans Souci Lesiure Centre as a camping ground creating a number of complaints relating to parking, noise, littering and public urination.
Council has received multiple requests from residents, Councillors and Council's Compliance team to introduce timed parking restrictions to monitor parked vehicles after hours.
Council officers have observed vehicles parked across several parking bays, rubbish is left behind from vehicles parked overnight with loud music being generated from the cars.
Currently there are no parking restrictions at Sans Souci car park, so council rangers are unable to enforce the parking regulations.
The traffic committe's April 4 meeting recommended that '3P, 8pm - 8am' parking restrictions be installed at the park car park.
