St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Council to clamp down on campers in Sans Souci Park

By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 24 2023 - 9:22am, first published April 18 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council has received multiple complaints of campers staying overnight in Sans Souci Park.
Georges River Council has received multiple complaints of campers staying overnight in Sans Souci Park.

Complaints of campers using Sans Souci Park have prompted Georges River Council's traffic committee to impose parking restrictions after hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.