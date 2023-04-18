St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Community concern over private certifiers

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 19 2023 - 8:30am
Residents urged the government to fund better audit and regulation processes for the private certifcation system.
Community concerns over the role of private certifiers in developments is prompting Georges River Council to seek State Government support for improvements to the certification system.

