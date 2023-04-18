Community concern over private certifiers

Community concerns over the role of private certifiers in developments is prompting Georges River Council to seek State Government support for improvements to the certification system.
Last August 2022 the council resolved to start a campaign to improve development and building practices on sites managed by private certifiers.
The aim of the campaign was to advocate for change to the legislation to achieve accountable certification.
As part of the campaign, the council held a community consultation to gather evidence of the public's experiences with private certifiers.
The key concerns and issues raised by the community have been outlined in a report to Georges River Council's Environment and Planning Committee.
Concerns included:
Residents do not know a development is occurring next door or in the street until the day the building works start.
Development appears not to comply with the legislation and the relevant policies such as for stormwater and trees.
Development sites and construction processes are not managed properly.
There were concerns relating to site management and construction hours.
Buildings did not appear to comply with the approved plans and poor construction practices.
The council heard stories of residents finding private certifiers uncooperative, neighbours not being notified, privacy was impeded, no plans were shown outside the site, and construction deviated from original plan.
Residents urged the government to fund better audit and regulation processes.
As the private certifier is the independent regulatory, the council has limited jurisdiction over sites. The council is obliged to direct resident enquiries to private certifiers to address the issue.
"The role of private certifiers, the level of construction activity and the impact on the community has been an issue within the Georges River Local Government Area for a number of years," the council report said.
"The council has written to the appropriate ministers on numerous occasions requesting change to the legislation to improve processes associated with the certification sector.
"Unfortunately, no action has resulted from these requests for change."
In the last financial year, private certifiers were responsible for issuing over 90 per cent of all complying development certificates (CDC) and construction certificates (CC) in the Georges River Council area.
A total of 524 CDCs and 267 CC's were managed by private certifiers compared to 29 CDCs and 27 CC's managed by Georges River Council.
The April 11 meeting of the Environment and Planning Committee supported a number of recommendations to go to the full council to be endorsed.
These included:
That the Department of Fair Trading dedicates sufficient resources to assist the community with enquiries regarding developments where a Private Certifier has been appointed as the Principal Certifying Authority (PCA).
The NSW Planning Portal is improved to enable greater public visibility for lodgement of documents, certificates and plans, and lodgement of complaints with the requirement for a response from the Private Certifying Authority.
The creation of new penalty categories under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act for Private Certifiers not responding appropriately to complaints.
New powers for Council staff to fine individual certifiers for non-compliance and breaching the approvals and relevant legislation.
An expansion of the role of the Office of the Building Commissioner.
Other recommendations included: creating and maintaining a register on complaints relating to Private Certifiers and establishing a service to assist residents resolve civil disputes.
The council would seek a joint approach with the Department of Fair Trading to regulate certifiers.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.