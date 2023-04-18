Mother and son reunion at Dolls Point

The flurry of activity at Depena Reserve this morning looked like a police stake-out to the casual observer.
But it was a much gentler affair as film crew were setting up a scene for the remake of the Australian television comedy classic Mother and Son.
The production is described as a bold reimagining of the television show and starring Matt Okine and comedian and actor, Denise Scott.
It tells the story of the newly-single Arthur having to care for his absent-minded mother, Maggie.
The original version of Mother and Son was broadcast on the ABC from 1984 to 1994 and stared Ruth Cracknell as Maggie and Garry McDonald as Arthur.
The eight-episode series is being directed by Neil Sharma of Heartbreak Hihg fam and Kriv Stenders who directed Jack Irish and Bump.
Produced by Wooden Horse, the new production brings this classic story into a modern Australian setting.
The new production will preview in late 2023.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
