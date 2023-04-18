St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Mother and son reunion at Dolls Point

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The flurry of activity at Depena Reserve this morning looked like a police stake-out to the casual observer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.