St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

ABC TV's Carole Ferrone is the guest speaker at Hurstville Museum and Gallery's new exhibition 'Home in St George: 1920-1960'

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 27 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortdale's Carole Ferrone from ABC TV, is the guest speaker at a new exhibition opening at Hurstville Museum and Gallery. Picture supplied
Mortdale's Carole Ferrone from ABC TV, is the guest speaker at a new exhibition opening at Hurstville Museum and Gallery. Picture supplied

Carol Ferrone, the mother hen of the lovable Ferrone family of Mortdale, which features on the second season of their popular ABC TV show 'Back in Time...', is coming 'home'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.