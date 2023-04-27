Carol Ferrone, the mother hen of the lovable Ferrone family of Mortdale, which features on the second season of their popular ABC TV show 'Back in Time...', is coming 'home'.
As a star guest speaker she will feature in 'Home in St George 1920-1960', a Georges River Council event being presented at Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
Carol is appearing at the gallery's latest major exhibition on May 5.
The exhibition explores and presents fresh perspectives on notions of home and domestic life in the Georges River area from the 1920s to the 1960s.
The collection shows how homes were designed, built, and made in the area during these decades. It includes furnishings, equipment, tools, appliances, domestic items, items from the garden, and objects for recreation and hobbies.
Visitors will also be able to explore what the lives of women, men and children were like in these homes.
Carol, an expert in Immersive Experiences in Living History, will talk about her experience walking in the shoes of women in the past, as she experienced in the ABC TV programs Back in Time for Dinner and Back in Time for the Corner Shop.
The exhibition includes more than 160 rare objects, drawn from more than 6000 items in the gallery's collection related to the local history of St George.
"Home in St George 1920-1960 is an important and innovative exhibition," Mayor Nick Katris, said. "It will be very nostalgic for our mature visitors who are familiar with these items.
"This exhibition would not be possible without staff actively collecting and preserving donated items related to the history and community of the St George area. They are always encouraging donations of items in good condition which have a significant connection to the area, including artefacts and objects, local studies material, photographs and artworks."
The most significant objects on display will be a rare, beaded silk lampshade, a Bible circa 1870s, ration cards from the 1940s during the Second World War and a 1920s gramophone.
Interesting early domestic appliances include a hand push lawn mower, 1920s handmade furniture and a 1930s twin-tub washing machine.
Visitors will also find interesting home items including wirelesses, 1930s handmade women's shoes in immaculate condition and significant sub-division plans from the local area on display.
Hurstville Museum and Gallery Curator Claire Baddeley said home ownership increased after the Second World War as people wanted security and many were owner builders.
"For many people, the Great Australian Dream during the 20th century was to buy and own a home," she said.
"Although suburbs in the Georges River area such as Hurstville and Kogarah were established in the 1880s, the region experienced large growth in housing between the 1920s to 1940s."
She said unlike today, houses during these eras often fed the families who lived in them, with vegetable gardens, fruit trees and poultry commonplace. Changing technology in the home affected people's lives, affecting everything from day-to-day activities through to household chores and recreation.
The exhibition will be open from May 6-July 23.
The official free opening is on May 5 from 6pm. Refreshments provided.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
