At Above 8 Bar & Lounge the bottomless brunch comes with great views

You can take the family to Above 8 Bar & Lounge for a special brunch on Mother's Day. Picture supplied

Above 8 Bar & Lounge in the heart of Hurstville has launched its brand-new Winter menu.

Offering an array of creative and fresh dishes the never-before-seen bottomless brunch menu is sure to impress.

Located above Travelodge Hotel Hurstville, the restaurant offers panoramic eastern views.

As you step out of the lift, the floor to ceiling glass windows showcase Botany Bay stretching from Sydney Airport across to Cronulla and the National Park.

By day, the natural light - a bonus of the rooftop location - provides a bright, welcoming atmosphere while the dusk and evening sittings deliver a different but equally captivating experience with twinkling lights and cosy fireplaces.

Whether it's a date night, a catch-up with friends or a business meeting to impress, the menu provides plenty of temptation with fresh locally sourced ingredients.

Choose artisan, hand stretched pizza or try contemporary plates designed for sharing.

With Mother's Day just under a month away, enjoy bottomless brunch (kids included) with the family while admiring the views.

The cocktails tell a story with every sip with a menu of original creations along with everyone's classic favourites. Rounding out the beverage menu are hand-picked boutique wines as well as a range of craft beers and rare spirits.