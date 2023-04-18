Ramsgate RSL Cub's connection to community is vital to continuing success Advertising Feature

Ramsgate RSL Club is proud of the role it plays in the community life of the region. Picture supplied

As a non-profit organisation Ramsgate RSL Club rates community support as one of its most important business responsibilities.

The club supports many sporting organisations as well as community groups and charities both directly within the local area and as part of the wider community.

Marketing and communications manager Michelle O'Leary said the club's role was diverse and involved many different kinds of interactions.

"Customer satisfaction is key for the frontline staff member whose aim is to ensure guests have a great and safe experience," she said.

Ramsgate RSL is also strongly committed to equal opportunity where all qualified applicants are considered for employment regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability status.

The club offers two restaurants: The Kitchen by Mike's Grill and Zen Restaurant. Both can accommodate couples, groups and families while delivering exceptional food.

Level 1 hosts Spinners Sports Bar which offers an alfresco area and is home for all the live big screen sporting action.

There's also an auditorium for large events or functions that can be divided into two smaller rooms to allow for club activities such as Bingo or group exercise classes.

The club's lower level has a traditional main lounge area that hosts raffles and entertainment as well as providing a space to relax. Ramsgate RSL also has two bowling greens.

Ms O'Leary said the managers and staff at Ramsgate RSL Club were proud to be part of the fabric of the community and the broader region.

In addition Ramsgate RSL's Care Program provides the framework for a volunteer-based program aimed at building community awareness and respecting the environment.



All activities are done by the team on a voluntary basis in their own time and aim to make a difference for those that need it most.