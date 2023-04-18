As a non-profit organisation Ramsgate RSL Club rates community support as one of its most important business responsibilities.
The club supports many sporting organisations as well as community groups and charities both directly within the local area and as part of the wider community.
Marketing and communications manager Michelle O'Leary said the club's role was diverse and involved many different kinds of interactions.
"Customer satisfaction is key for the frontline staff member whose aim is to ensure guests have a great and safe experience," she said.
Ramsgate RSL is also strongly committed to equal opportunity where all qualified applicants are considered for employment regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability status.
The club offers two restaurants: The Kitchen by Mike's Grill and Zen Restaurant. Both can accommodate couples, groups and families while delivering exceptional food.
Level 1 hosts Spinners Sports Bar which offers an alfresco area and is home for all the live big screen sporting action.
There's also an auditorium for large events or functions that can be divided into two smaller rooms to allow for club activities such as Bingo or group exercise classes.
The club's lower level has a traditional main lounge area that hosts raffles and entertainment as well as providing a space to relax. Ramsgate RSL also has two bowling greens.
Ms O'Leary said the managers and staff at Ramsgate RSL Club were proud to be part of the fabric of the community and the broader region.
In addition Ramsgate RSL's Care Program provides the framework for a volunteer-based program aimed at building community awareness and respecting the environment.
All activities are done by the team on a voluntary basis in their own time and aim to make a difference for those that need it most.
"And as a member of the Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) community, Ramsgate RSL joins more than 1000 dedicated corporate, government, and not-for-profit organisations that have formally committed to the reconciliation process."
Anzac Day salutes the courage and bravery of those soldiers who fought at Gallipoli.
They may have suffered defeat but their courage spawned a legend that is still observed to this day.
Those original Anzacs were volunteers from the First Australian Imperial Force.
They had just completed training in Egypt when they were called to serve alongside British and French troops sailing up the Dardanelles Strait.
Their ultimate aim was to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula, then under German and Ottoman control, through the sea route of the strait, a vital stretch of water connecting the Black Sea with the Aegean.
Those original Diggers must have been frightened and confused when they disembarked on the thin strip of beach known as Gaba Tepe on April 25, 1915.
It was still dark and chilly as the boats disgorged about 20,000 Australian soldiers just before dawn.
By nightfall, 747 of those soldiers would lie dead on the beach or close by in the surrounding steep cliffs.
Their commanding officers had underestimated the determination of the enemy Turks under the command of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who later became the founding president of the Turkish republic.
But the Australians and New Zealanders fought on.
These "worthy sons of the Empire" fought piecemeal battles under mixed orders.
The Turks, perched atop the surrounding hills, took pot-shots at the troops.
Despite the seeming impossibility of Winston Churchill's Dardanelles war plan, fighting on the peninsula dragged on for eight-and-a-half months.
In that time, 44,070 Allied troops were killed, 8709 of whom were Australians.
The first Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, when every state held ceremonies to honour the fallen. Anzac Day has grown to honour all who have served in wars and peacekeeping operations.
CHILDREN waving flags and relatives wearing medals are now a familiar sight in any Anzac Day march.
While this special time commemorates those who fell at Gallipoli, Anzac Day has broadened to honour those who have served in other wars, those who supported the war effort from home and ex-servicewomen.
Since the end of World War I, Australia has fought in 10 wars, including World War II (1939-45), the Korean War (1950-53), Vietnam War (1965-73), Gulf War (1990-91), War in Afghanistan (2001-21), Iraq War (2003-09) and the intervention in the Syrian Civil War (2014-17).
Ex-servicemen and women from these theatres of conflict are now part of the march, a key part of Anzac Day.
The RSL traditionally organises the Anzac Day march.
Marches are led by World War II veterans, followed by navy/army/air force personnel, civilians supporting Australian troops, descendants of Australian veterans, Commonwealth and allies.
Authorities recognise the importance of including these other servicemen and women on Anzac Day, especially since the last surviving Anzac (Alec Campbell) died in 2002.
So our connection to Gallipoli (and the more than 8000 soldiers who died in that campaign) continues through the tradition of Anzac Day.
Anzac Day (April 25) commemorates the Gallipoli campaign, which began at dawn and was part of a plan to allow Allied ships to pass through the Dardanelles, capture Constantinople (now Istanbul) and ultimately keep Ottoman Turkey out of the war.
Martyrs' Day is commemorated in Turkey on March 18, the anniversary of a key win against the Allies during the Gallipoli campaign. Martyrs' Day commemorates all compatriots who died for the country.
The first Anzac Day was held on October 13, 1915, in Adelaide.
It replaced the eight-hour day holiday and was more a "patriotic carnival" aimed at recruiting troops into World War I than the solemn occasion it later became.
The true Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, a year after the Gallipoli landings.
The public holiday remained in Australia throughout the 1920s, and as World War II loomed, the "sons of Anzacs" were welcomed.
For those who served and their relatives, the march, or parade, is crucial to keeping the Anzac spirit alive. But civilians also want to mark the day and remember those who fell.
They will line the streets, wave, and clap the march or wear a sprig of rosemary in their buttonholes.
Poppies traditionally are worn on November 11, Remembrance Day, to remember those who fell on the battlefields of Belgium and France.
