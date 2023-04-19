St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Kogarah's pilot domestic violence support program extended for another year.

April 19 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service (WDVCAS) and NSW Police Force Co-location Pilot commenced in late October 2022 at five locations -Kogarah, Fairfield, Griffith, Armidale and Nowra Police Stations.
The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service (WDVCAS) and NSW Police Force Co-location Pilot commenced in late October 2022 at five locations -Kogarah, Fairfield, Griffith, Armidale and Nowra Police Stations.

A pilot program which saw a specialist Domestic Violence support worker available at Kogarah police station is to be expanded for a further 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.