2023 ClubGRANTS program now open

The 2023 Bayside ClubGRANTS are open for submissions.
ClubGRANTS was established in 1998 to ensure registered clubs in NSW with profits over $1 million contribute financial or in-kind support to local community services, programs, and projects.
It is one of Australia's largest grants programs, providing more than $100 million in cash each year to a variety of causes across NSW.
Charities, sporting organisations and not-for-profit community groups are among tens-of-thousands of causes funded through the program each year.
Organisations are considered eligible for Category 1 funding if their project falls under specific community welfare and social services, community development, health services and employment assistance activities and other projects aimed at improving the living standards of low income and disadvantaged people.
Applications should be submitted online before 5pm on Friday 28 April 2023 at;
