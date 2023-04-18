Drive-through COVID-19 clinics, along with free tests, will be just a memory after May 13.
After that, PCR testing will be carried out by private pathology services with a referral from a doctor or nurse.
Health Minister Ryan Park said on Wednesday it was time to move away from the current testing arrangements, which would end on May 13.
Mr Park said NSW would transition to a pathology referral model.
"I want to thank all of the healthcare staff who have worked tirelessly in testing clinics across the state to help keep the community safe during the pandemic." he said.
"However, since January we've seen a significant reduction in demand for PCR testing driven by changes in health recommendations, testing behaviour and increased access to rapid antigen tests (RATs).
"Over the next few weeks, we will be transitioning to a new model of COVID testing to support the current and future needs of the community."
Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said for the majority of the population, RATs (rapid antigen tests) were the most convenient and appropriate test.
"PCR testing is important for those most at risk of severe COVID and as recommend by treating clinicians," she said.
"PCR testing requested by a medical or nurse practitioner will continue to be available at private pathology services with a referral form.
"This will ensure effective, fast diagnosis so those who are most at risk are able to get timely access to antiviral therapies.
"NSW continues to provide free access to RATs through health settings, non-government organisations, local councils, and Service NSW centres.
"NSW Health works with stakeholders to ensure priority access to free RATs for groups in most need, including Aboriginal communities, the aged care and disability sectors, CALD communities, and rural and remote populations."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
