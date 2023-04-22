Arncliffe Scots Netball Club to celebrate diamond jubilee

Arncliffe Scots Netball Club is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and the call has gone out for former members and memorabilia to mark their milestone.
The club will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee a Gala Dinner on Saturday, 5th August followed by a travelling exhibition of club memorabilia.
"Netball, or 'Basketball' as it was then known, began in St George District in 1947 at Scarborough Park," Arncliffe Scots Netball Club president, Raylen Bevan said.
"Arncliffe Scots Netball Club started life as the Arncliffe Scots Women's Basketball Club in 1963 with one team," she said.
"Since then Scots have continuously had teams in the competition and today the oldest existing club in St George District Netball with 30 teams.
"The first team was founded from players at Athelstane Public School. The principal at the time, Rowan West was a keen coach and entered the team in the Scarborough Park Competition.
"The players designed their own uniform, using the colours of the Sporting Club, red, gold and black, with the thistle shield insignia, the same as it is today.
"A bolt of tartan fabric was purchased from a store in Rockdale and one of the mothers, Alice Smith made the uniforms.
"We are putting together a display of the history of Scots Netball over the past six decades. We are trying to gather as many photos, stories, uniforms and memorabilia as we can, to help with this task.
"To celebrate our Diamond Jubilee we will be holding a Gala Evening on the 5th of August at the St George Motor Boat Club where this display will be unveiled and all past and present players will be invited to attend," Ms Bevan said.
The exhibition will then be moved to St George District Netball Association from 12 to 26 of August.
From there it will be on display at Rockdale Library for several weeks before being transferred to the Arncliffe Scots Sports and Social Club.
Anyone who could assist in finding memorabilia, photos and memories for the exhibition which will be launched at the galal dinner can contact: scotsnetballis60@gmail
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
