Maianbar quilt exhibition

The Maianbar Friday Crafters are presenting a free quilt exhibition in the Maianbar Community Hall on Sunday, May 7.
On display will be a large number of hand-made quilts, some from previous years' charity raffles by the Maianbar Winter Warmers group, and some new ones for sale.
The centre piece will be a bird quilt (pictured above), hand-crafted by the small Friday Crafters team. It's a queen-sized quilt made from 45 individual panels of real and fabled birds created from scraps of fabric and slow-stitched into pictures. It took several months to make.
The exhibition will is open from 10am-3pm. Raffle tickets sold to aid a charity for the homeless will be available at the show.
There will be smaller hand-made items for sale, and home-baked cakes in the small cafe in the hall.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.