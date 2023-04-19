St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Maianbar quilt exhibition

By Eva Kolimar
April 20 2023 - 6:00am
The centre piece of the quilt exhibition is this hand crafted bird quilt. Picture supplied
The Maianbar Friday Crafters are presenting a free quilt exhibition in the Maianbar Community Hall on Sunday, May 7.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

