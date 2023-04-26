Waste not: Get expert help to recycle the right way

Paul's Rubbish Removal provides a way for people to dispose of unwanted items in a sustainable way. Picture supplied

This content is in collaboration with Paul's Rubbish Removal Sydney.



Do you ever feel guilty after throwing something you think might be recyclable into the general rubbish because you just don't have time to check? Or maybe you've put something in your yellow bin you later realised was not recyclable and that probably contaminated a whole load?



Do you shove old appliances, furniture or computers into the shed or under the house because you don't want them to go into land fill but aren't sure what to do with them?



You would not be alone. Generally most Australians have all the right intentions when it comes to recycling, preventing unnecessary waste and doing their duty to keep as much as possible out of landfill.



But for a whole range of factors so much that could be repurposed or reused is not making it all the way to being recycled.



With packaging alone, while 95 per cent in Australia is designed to be reused, just 55 per cent makes it into the right hands to be recycled. And latest figures in the National Waste Report released in December revealed the amount of waste each Australian generated had increased by three per cent compared to 2018/19.



While sustainability has been a hot topic for many years there is still a lot of confusion around recycling and many people can feel overwhelmed by it, said Paul Bayeh, the founder of sustainability-focused rubbish collection business Paul's Rubbish Removal.



"The concept of sustainability and the importance of recycling is something that's been ingrained in us over the years and for some people there can be a lot of feelings of guilt about throwing out goods that are in good condition," said Mr Bayeh.



"But most people are generally unaware of the extent of their ability to recycle or how to actually do it right. And then there are some who have yet to unlock that environmentally-conscious side of themselves."



Every truck load picked up by Paul's Rubbish Removal is carefully sorted and items recycled where possible. Picture supplied.

While many people have incorporated into their lives some of the easiest ways to help the planet, like reducing food waste and maybe taking a reusable cup for their takeaway coffee in the morning, there are lots of items that end up in the too-hard basket.



Being an advocate for change by educating people about recycling as well as making it easier for them to do so was one of Mr Bayeh's big goals when he started his business more than ten years ago.



It's a commitment that's underpinned the business as it's grown. From its beginnings with one truck and one employee - himself - Mr Bayeh now has ten trucks servicing Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Central Coast.



"Even before I started my own business, the decades of experience I had working in the junk removal industry developed my strong sense of conscious sustainability," he said.



As well as ensuring as much as possible of the material picked up from customers is recycled, the business has worked to be a go-to information source of recycling information and services including local council services and the Return and Earn initiative.



Mattresses are one of the common household items the team at Paul's Rubbish Removal ensures are recycled. Picture supplied.

It's also forged relationships with leading sustainability and recycling organisations such as CleanUp Australia and CarbonFund.



"We place huge importance on the recycling of our customer's rubbish and waste - every truckload is carefully sorted," Mr Bayeh said. "Mattresses, plastic, e-waste, furniture, paper, cardboard, timber, metal, and glass are the most common items that we are able to recycle.



"At almost every job we encounter items that could be recycled and we do try to educate each and every customer we meet. Our goal is to make a difference one customer at a time."



