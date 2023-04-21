Changing of the guard at Bundeena RSL

Bundeena RSL Sub-Branch has recruited a new generation of veterans to allow it to continue with its valuable community work.
Following the retirement of several of its long-term members, Sub-Branch president, Paul Griffith wrote a letter to all residents of Bundeena and Maianbar hoping to find some new veteran members to join the Sub-Branch so it could continue on into the future.
'Following talks with surrounding Sub-Branches and the idea of amalgamation with one, as we really thought we could not find replacement executive members to continue," Mr Griffith said.
"I am so happy to say that following that letter, we secured several young people to come along and join and have now filled those important executive positions. I can now say our Sub-Branch is in very good hands and will remain part of Bundeena for a long time," he said.
The new Bundeena RSL Sub-Branch executive members are David Williams ( ex-Army) as President, Adriana Mugica (ex-Navy) Vice President and Scott Watkins ( ex-Army) Junior Vice president.
"Our Treasurer Neil Porter has decided to continue on in his role and I have decided to stay on as Trustee/Secretary for the next 12 months to help our new members settle in their respective roles.
"I can now say our sub-Branch is in very good hands and will remain part of Bundeena for a long time," Mr Griffiths said.
At the annual general meeting in February, Bundeena Sub-Branch said good-bye to one of its important members, Steve Greening.
"Steve had joined our Sub-Branch over 12 years ago and became the Secretary almost immediately, as well he became one of the three trustees and was fully involved with all the happenings over the years including the devastating fire that destroyed our club in February 2015," Mr Griffiths said. .
At the AGM, John Greig also decided to step down as Sub-Branch vice-president after many years. He has remained as a Sub-Branch Trustee.
Last year, John Greig and Steve Greening both received awards in the NSW State Government Community Heroes Program for their many years of service to the community and the RSL.
The Bundeena RSL sub-Branch has also honoured one of its members, Charlie Toman for his service and support.
At the RSL Sub-Branch annual general meeting, Mr Tolman was presented with an Australia Day Achievement Award.
Mr Tolman has been an affiliate member of Bundeena RSL sub-Branch, for many years.
"These awards were introduced through RSL NSW and The Australia Day Council to recognise members of the public who have contributed greatly to our country," Mr Griffiths said.
"It is a way of saying and giving thanks to people who do great things every day and don't expect any kind of recognition for the things they do, they don't expect any payment or accolades, they just get on and do their thing to help our communities.
"In the case of Charlie Tolman, among other things, a volunteer at Bundeena RSL Seaview Day Club for years, he is a man who will do anything for anyone.
"He never misses with attendance and will do anything asked of him. In the Sub-Branch Charlie is a well-respected member who is loved by all our members and is always there to help.
"His health over the last few years has not been good however he continues to greet everyone with a smile and a good word.
"Charlie was nominated for this achievement award by all the members of Bundeena Sub-Branch and he well and truly deserves it. It was my pleasure as President to present this award to Charlie," Mr Griffiths said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
