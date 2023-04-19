Georges River Youth Festival returns

The Georges River Youth Festival, GRYFest return this week as part of Youth Week 2023.
In partnership with 3Bridges Community, headspace Hurstville, Project Youth, 2Connect Youth and Community, Council will host this community event at Penshurst Park Sporting Hub on Friday 21 April 2023.
Youth Week is an opportunity for young people aged 12 to 24 to express their ideas and views, engage with their local community through youth-led activities and events, and celebrate their contributions to society.
Set to be Council's biggest GRYFest yet, the schedule will include bubble soccer, motion sports, cricket clinics and player appearances, intergenerational lawn bowls, a video game trailer and food trucks.
A highlight of the event will be the youth music competition, 'Battle of the Beats'. This will see five local acts who have been selected to showcase their musical talent and be judged by a panel of local young leaders.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "Youth events like GRYFest are fun but so important for our young community members. This is a great platform to express themselves, showcase their talents, acquire skills, form connections, and expand their networks.
"The whole community benefits when the voices of our young people are heard."
When: Friday 21 April 2023, 3.00pm-9.00pm, Battle of The Beats from 6.30pm
Where: Penshurst Park Sporting Hub, 643 King Georges Road, Penshurst
Cost: Free
Parking and transport: Parking available at Hurstville Aquatic Centre and public transport is nearby.
To find out more visit the Georges River Youth Festival event page on Council's website.
