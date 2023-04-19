St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Youth Festival returns

April 19 2023 - 2:30pm
Set to be Council's biggest GRYFest yet, the schedule will include bubble soccer, motion sports, cricket clinics and player appearances, intergenerational lawn bowls, a video game trailer and food trucks.
The Georges River Youth Festival, GRYFest return this week as part of Youth Week 2023.

