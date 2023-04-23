St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

RSL NSW calls on Australians to support veterans on Anzac Day

April 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over the past 12 months alone, RSL NSW membership increased for the first time in 40 years, up by 11 per cent, highlighting the importance of the RSL, and the real need for veterans to be able to access local support and services.
Over the past 12 months alone, RSL NSW membership increased for the first time in 40 years, up by 11 per cent, highlighting the importance of the RSL, and the real need for veterans to be able to access local support and services.

RSL NSW is calling on all Australians to 'Check on a Mate', pledge their support, and encourage their veteran friends and family members to commemorate Anzac Day by attending one of hundreds of commemorative events across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.