Additional charges for man accused of importing 12kg of meth

Updated April 19 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
Raptor Squad detectives have laid additional charges against a man for his alleged involvement in the large commercial supply of prohibited drugs and the importation of more than 12kg of methamphetamine across Sydney.

Local News

