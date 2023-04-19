Additional charges for man accused of importing 12kg of meth

Raptor Squad detectives have laid additional charges against a man for his alleged involvement in the large commercial supply of prohibited drugs and the importation of more than 12kg of methamphetamine across Sydney.
In October 2022, detectives from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad established Strike Force Caste to investigate the supply and distribution of prohibited drugs and dealing with proceeds of crime across the Sydney region.
As part of ongoing inquiries, Strike Force Caste detectives were called in by St George Police Area Command after a man was injured in a house fire at Austral Street, Kogarah about 5.50pm on Monday (12 December 2022).
A 51-year-old man was located outside the property, suffering burns to his hands, legs, and face.
Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene, which was subsequently tasked to Strike Force Caste.
Three men aged 30, 37, and 51, have been charged for their alleged roles; they remain before the courts.
As part of ongoing investigations, officers from the Australian Border Force intercepted a consignment on Wednesday ,14 December 2022. Once examined, they found more than 12kg of methamphetamine allegedly concealed in machinery parts.
The consignment was seized by Australian Federal Police Officers and Strike Force Caste detectives.
Following further investigations, a 30-year-old man was arrested at Bankstown Police Station about 5pm yesterday (Tuesday 18 April 2023).
He was charged with one count of import commercial quantity of border-controlled drug.
He was refused bail to appear at Bankstown local Court later today (Wednesday 19 April 2023).
Investigations under Strike Force Caste are ongoing.
