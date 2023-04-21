A whole lot of fun was had at Arncliffe Youth Centre on the final week of school holidays, when the court became an arena of rolling action.
Football St George Partnership has partnered with Sydney FC Foundation in support of Powerchair Football clinics, which celebrates soccer skills for all.
It is where disability becomes ability - with children and young adults in wheelchairs given the opportunity to enjoy a team sport.
Sydney FC Foundation provides the powerchairs, specifically designed 'Strikeforce' sport chairs.
Football St George Chief Executive Phil Brown, said the two-day workshops, a first for the club, aimed to be inclusive and interactive.
"This is a new thing for us. It's to enhance the opportunities that Sydney FC Foundation can provide through the programs they offer, targeted to players in the St George region," he said.
"They are among society's most vulnerable. Some of the people who use electric wheelchairs have care 24 hours, are on oxygen...they're so diverse but one of the great things of the sport is that it embraces everyone and it's a great leveller as soon as you're in the chair."
Mr Brown said it also expanded competitive opportunities. "It's a wonderful chance for more people to play football. The beauty is that it offers complete pathways," he said. "There are community programs, full time competition league and international championships and opportunities for players of all ages and at all levels, whether they just want to get out and have some fun with their friends, or if they want to represent Australia. Across the country it's a growing sport."
He said families and carers also benefit. "It builds a community of people with shared experience, and they are able to learn from and lean on each other," he said. "It's the same as every other football or community sports club, but they just haven't had that opportunity before."
And it's a lot harder than it looks. "It's always an interesting spectacle when you see A-League players jump into the chairs and try to have a game - and get beaten quite convincingly," Mr Brown said.
