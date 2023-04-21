A group of punters from the Banksia Hotel have joined the millionaires in the winners' circle last week.
The six friends are members of the syndicate that owns the four-year-old Sydney sprinter Overpass which won the $4 million Quokka, the most expensive race in Western Australia, last Saturday.
"We are six friends from Banksia and Bexley who have known each other since we were babies and who have an interest in horse racing so we decided to buy into a syndicate and own a horse," the group's spokesman, Steven Karovski said.
"We own 2.5 per cent of the horse, Overpass and we gather at the Banksia Hotel to watch him race," he said.
"He's about four-and-a-half years old and he's run 21 races and won six times with total earnings so far of $3.6 million, and he still has another four to five years of racing ahead of him.
"His father was a champion called Vancouver and Overpass is his most renowned baby."
It was a bit of fortune that saw Overpass make the trip to Perth for the Quokka.
Overpass was supposed to run in the TJ Smith at Randwick a couple of weeks ago but he was scratched because of the rain and so was available to run in Western Australia in the Quokka.
Overpass was backed by Ram Racing Australia, a syndicate of 50 friends called the Blue Collar Cowboys who paid $200,000 to get a slot for the horse in the race.
"They selected him because of us," Steven said. "They said we were just ordinary punters like them. We are a mix of tradies, an IT person, a financial advisor and a few labourers.
"When they did the barrier draw, Overpass was drawn at number three at the barrier and the favourite, Amelia's Jewell was drawn at number eight.
"But there was a mix-up with a couple of the horses and the stewarts called a redraw and Overpass drew number eight at the barrier and the favourite got number 14 which is the worst position.
"Overpass was initially 16:1 odds but there was a last-minute surge of interest and when he won the odds were 10:1.
"It was close crossing the line," Steven said.
"We all thought he had lost, including the jockey, but when they showed the slow motion footage, it showed that Overpass had won by an inch.
"We were ecstatic. A lot of co-workers put money on him. We have made a lot of people happy.
"It feels fantastic to be in the winners' circle. The celebrations haven't stopped."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.