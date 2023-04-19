Formula 4 driver Lewis Hodgson has had a hot start competing in the United States Formula 4 Championships and is currently sitting in sixth place after three races in round one.
There was a solid qualifying criteria with the Miranda 21yr old finishing first in two of the three test runs before posting a first and second in the practice laps in New Orleans .
Lewis showed his speed on the Thursday and Friday by going fastest in the practice and test sessions but in qualifying a broken sway bar and a badly run race strategy left them way down the order in 11th out of the 31 car field.
Lewis said race one was one of the most intense and insane races he's had in his career.
"I had a great start off the line but had to avoid a spinning car, I finally exited turn one in 24th position.
"Over the next seven laps, I made 21 overtakes, getting as high as 7th place. An overheated rear brake disc caused a costly spin with one lap to go but I managed to recover quickly and cross the line in 10th position. Definitely the hardest I've had to work for 1 championship point." he said
In race two he started in 9th (determined from the drivers fastest lap in race 1).
The officials abandoned the start, then proceeded to start the race, then red flagged the race before deciding to continue. Amongst all the confusion and frustration, he had a strong finish into 5th place and got a really good lap time to set them up for race three.
Starting out of 3rd place in an already proven fast car, they were the favourite going into the final race.
"Unbelievably the engine cover came loose and detached. This caused a huge loss in downforce and straight line speed, leaving me vulnerable to all cars behind. I got up to 2nd and then fought hard to hold onto a podium spot, but 4th was all we could manage."
Currently sitting in 6th in the championship, he has showed that they are a strong championship contender. Even with costly errors and misfortune, the team had three points-scoring races and had two top fives in a 31 car field.
It's now full focus going into round two at Road America in Wisconsin over the May18-21 weekend.
"The only reason I'm here is due to the support of my family, friends and group of supporters. Without them, we never would've been in this position. A huge thank you Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport for believing in me and giving me the chance to compete for them. It's a privilege and an honour to carry their name on my car." he said
You can follow his race fortunes at www.lewishodgsonracing.com
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
