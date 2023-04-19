St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Round two at Road America next up for Formula 4 driver

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 20 2023 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
Lewis Hodgson got his Formula 4 championship run off to a strong start by scoring points in all 3 races. Picture Gavin Baker
Formula 4 driver Lewis Hodgson has had a hot start competing in the United States Formula 4 Championships and is currently sitting in sixth place after three races in round one.

