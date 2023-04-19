St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mark Speakman expected to announce bid for Liberal Party leadership in State Parliament

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 20 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
Mark Speakman. Picture supplied

Cronulla MP Mark Speakman is expected to announce he will stand for the leadership of the parliamentary Liberal Party at its meeting on Friday.

