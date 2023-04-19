Cronulla MP Mark Speakman is expected to announce he will stand for the leadership of the parliamentary Liberal Party at its meeting on Friday.
The former attorney-general is favoured to win the position from former planning minister Anthony Roberts.
Mr Roberts was quick to announce he would seek the position after the party's defeat in the March 25 election, while Mr Speakman has been quiet while canvassing colleagues and deciding whether his future is in State Parliament or running for the federal seat of Cook when Scott Morrison calls time.
Mr Roberts is from the right-wing faction and Mr Speakman belongs to the Moderates.
Mr Speakman said in a statement to the Leader on Good Friday, "My State colleagues and I have been having fruitful discussions about the shape of an energetic, constructive Opposition which will hold the new government to account and present an alternative vision for the people of NSW. We'll have more to say shortly".
Remaining in State Parliament has become more attractive with the Liberals picking up several close seats well after the election, including the last Legislative Council position yesterday, while the party looks destined for a long time in opposition at the federal level.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
