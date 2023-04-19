St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Izobelle's big leap

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:21pm, first published April 20 2023 - 7:30am
In a big day of Athletics Izobelle Louison-Roe won two National titles just ten minutes apart then added a third three hours later. Picture John Veage
The quality of Australian high jump is skyrocketing, and right behind the current stars are the next generation like St George Athletics Club's Izobelle Louison-Roe , ready to defy gravity.

