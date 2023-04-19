The quality of Australian high jump is skyrocketing, and right behind the current stars are the next generation like St George Athletics Club's Izobelle Louison-Roe , ready to defy gravity.
The 15 yr old Kirrawee High School student Izobelle is just back from the Brisbane Australian Championships where she became the National Champion in the U18 Girls High Jump- making her the top Qualifier for the Youth Commonwealth Games to be held in Trinidad later this year . She is also the current world leader in the U18 age group.
Louison-Roe jumped only three times before being declared the winner of the high jump in Brisbane, defeating a field including World Under 20 rep Toby Stolberg and fellow Queenslander Zoe Peacock. Stolberg took the silver with a 1.78m clearance, while 16-year-old Peacock cleared 1.76m, missing attempts at 1.78m and 1.80m. All three achieved Commonwealth Youth Games qualifiers, showing off the depth that lies in this next generation.
Izobelle has had an incredible 2022-2023 season also winning the U17 Triple Jump and the U17Girls Hurdles championship as well as winning a Silver Medal in the U17 Long jump.
She was also invited recently to the High Jump at the Sydney Track Classic Open Championship where she came in second, jumping 1.84m behind the Olympic Champion Nicole Ogslagers , an amazing feat at just 15 years of age.
Izobelle told Athletics Australia that she was really excited and really motivated to win.
"This year has been pretty good for me. I haven't really had a chance to take it all in yet because I've just been going from comp to comp, but after nationals, I'll probably go back and be like, 'woah'," Louison-Roe said.
Coached by her mother Karen, a former high jumper and a jumps and strength and conditioning coach in the Sutherland Shire, Louison-Roe is eager to take national bragging heights to solidify her campaign for the Commonwealth Youth Games in August.
She has met the qualifying standards for the Trinidad and Tobago event four times this season.
"I'm pretty confident I will be picked," she said after returning from a massively successful nationals campaign.
In a stunning day of athletics in Brisbane last week Izzi won two National titles just ten minutes apart then added a third three hours later.
She claimed the under 18 High Jump title with a clearance of 1.80m putting herself in top spot for the Games Youth selection.
Immediately she finished the High Jump she was on the start line for the U17 Hurdles final which she won in a PB of 14.04 seconds , she then competed in the U17 Triple Jump where she took control on her first jump with a 12.70- it was never bettered and she won by a big 54 cm.
"It was a lot but it was fun- I was thinking I should pull out of the hurdles but it made it more relaxing because it felt like Little Athletics where you just do everything," she said
Fingers crossed she is now getting ready to pack her bags for the Caribbean from August 4-11.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
