Womens A- League visit

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 11:30am
Teresa Polias shows the A-League Women's Championship Trophy.
Last week former Sydney FC A-Leagues women's captain and ambassador Teresa Polias and former Sydney FC A-League player Trent McClenahan visited Gymea Bay Oval with the A-League Women's Championship Trophy to celebrate the weekends Preliminary final.

