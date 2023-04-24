Last week former Sydney FC A-Leagues women's captain and ambassador Teresa Polias and former Sydney FC A-League player Trent McClenahan visited Gymea Bay Oval with the A-League Women's Championship Trophy to celebrate the weekends Preliminary final.
Sydney FC's Liberty A-League Prelim. Final against Melbourne Victory which they won on Saturday at Allianz was a repeat of the 2021 and 2022 Grand Finals.
They now play Western United in the Grand Final.
Teresa walked the fields, talking to players, followed by a Q&A session with lots of photo opportunities with the A Leagues Women's championship trophy
Michelle Nagy from the Gymea United Football Club said the club is very passionate about promoting Women's Football and have the one of largest contingents of young girls teams in the shire.
"This was a great opportunity to promote the women's game and continue to drive its growth in the Sutherland Shire football community."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
