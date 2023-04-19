109th NSW Novice titles

The 2023 St. George Classic was run in perfect conditions at Scarborough Park Ramsgate on Saturday, April 22, with this season's NSW Novice Cross Country Championship's along with runs to suit all ages and abilities.
To be eligible to win the Novice, athletes must have not placed in NSW open distance events.
It is the first event on the NSW Athletics Winter calendar and events ranged from 2km-10km with a 4x1km Handicap Relay with prize money up for grabs.
In the blue riband men's 10km a superb battle up front between Ben St Lawrence, Luke Hince and Matthew Cox was on display over the four laps, with the up-and-coming Hince proving too good for a very high quality field, with the Irish national Gavin Eccles crowned Novice Men's champ.
Continuing their dominance from 2022 in the Open Women's category, the Run Crew squad swept the overall Women's podium, with some fresh faces on the Novice race podium.
South African world cross country runner Aynslee Van Graan was too strong taking it out in 26:05 with her Run Crew team-mate Niamh Allen just behind in 26:35.
It was Katie St Lawrence who finished in third place who took the crown in the Novice titles in 27:44.
The new mother from the Blue Mountains who is just returning to running said its good to return to competition and she will see how her body holds up.
It was a great start to the St George Classic, with the Juniors and Masters joining in and starting off the day's proceedings in the A.A. Gainsford 5K run.
Last year's Novice champion Jaylah Hancock-Cameron was unchallenged winning the women's in 16.47.
The Australian U23 runner said this course was good luck for her.
"The conditions were perfect this year, last year it was waterlogged and hard work."
"This is my first race for the season and now Ill be aiming to go to Europe with the Australian team."
Sydney University runner Martin Cooper won the men's in 15.30 and Sutherlands Jesiah Low finished fourth.
In the Ron Gribble 2.5km dash Ronia Warszawska from Sutherland won the girls in 8:35 and Sydney Athletics Euan Thomson the boys in 8:15 with Sutherlands Zwi Ratajczak second.
The NSW Novice Cross Country Championships was first held on 10 June 1911,and the race was won by Cecil Foster from East Sydney, unlike all other winter running events, the Novice has only been held at four venues.
The first 15 races were held in Rose Bay, followed by 11 years at the Kensington Racecourse. In 1940 it moved to its now permanent home Scarborough Park . The race distance was five miles until 1970, when it switched to 10km. A women's race was introduced in 1969.
