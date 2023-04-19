St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
109th NSW Novice titles

Updated April 24 2023 - 1:20pm, first published April 20 2023 - 9:37am
The 2023 St. George Classic was run in perfect conditions at Scarborough Park Ramsgate on Saturday, April 22, with this season's NSW Novice Cross Country Championship's along with runs to suit all ages and abilities.

