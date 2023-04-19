St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police appeal to find missing Kogarah man

Updated April 20 2023 - 10:06am, first published 8:00am
Daniel Ting Ma, aged 63, was last seen at a shopping centre in Quay Street, Haymarket, about 5pm yesterday.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Kogarah man reported missing from Sydney's CBD.

