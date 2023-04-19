Police appeal to find missing Kogarah man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Kogarah man reported missing from Sydney's CBD.
Daniel Ting Ma, aged 63, was last seen at a shopping centre in Quay Street, Haymarket, about 5pm yesterday (Wednesday 19 April 2023).
When he did not return home and could not be contacted, he was reported missing to officers from St George Police Area Command, who commenced inquiries to locate him.
Daniel has been described as being of Asian appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and a shoulder bag.
Daniel is known to frequent the Kogarah area and is believed to be using the public transport network.
Anyone who sees Daniel or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Kogarah police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.