Plan will "harmonise" Hurstville's city centre

Georges River Council is calling on residents to have their say on a proposed amendment to its Development Control Plan (DCP) covering the Hurstville city centre.
Known as draft Amendment No.3 to the Georges River Development Control Plan (DCP) 2021 , it went on public exhibition on April 19.
The Georges River DCP (GRDCP) 2021 came into effect on 8 October, 2021 to support the Georges River LEP 2021.
The Georges River DCP harmonised and replaced the Kogarah DCP 2013 and Hurstville DCP No.1.
Due to time constraints, DCP controls for the Hurstville City Centre were excluded from the consolidation process and the GRDCP currently does not apply to land located within the Hurstville City Centre.
The existing Hurstville Development Control Plan No.2 remains in effect for these areas.
Additionally, there is currently an absence of DCP controls for the portion of the Hurstville city centre located within the Kogarah Bay Ward.
To ensure a consistent and consolidated approach is applied to planning controls across the entire Georges River Local Government Area, the existing Hurstville City Centre DCP controls are proposed to be harmonised and integrated into the GRDCP.
Also due to time constraints, the existing waste management controls were unable to be updated as part of the GRDCP harmonisation process. Since then, a new set of waste controls has been prepared and proposed to be incorporated into the GRDCP.
The amendment to the GRDCP also presents an opportunity to address actions to encourage new large-scale developments to provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure and green travel plans along with other environmental sustainability initiatives.
The proposed changes in draft Amendment No.3 also address a number of housekeeping issues throughout the DCP comprising of unintended omissions, numerical, typographical, interpretation and formatting errors.
There are no changes to the Georges River LEP are proposed as part of the amendment to the Georges River DCP.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "I encourage community members to engage with this public exhibition to assist Council as we move forward with planning for Georges River and our built environment.
"Council is always open to the opinions and comments from our community to help us make the best decisions for our future."
The Draft Amendment No.3 to the Georges River DCP is on public exhibition until Friday 19 May 2023.
Visit Council's Your Say page to make a submission or for more information.
A further report will be submitted to Council following the public exhibition period on the outcomes of community consultation.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
