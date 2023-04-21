St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Plan will "harmonise" Hurstville's city centre

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Existing Hurstville City Centre Development Control Plans controls are proposed to be harmonised and integrated into the Georges RIver Development Control Plan to ensure that a consistent and consolidated approach is applied to planning controls. Picture: Jim Gainsford
Georges River Council is calling on residents to have their say on a proposed amendment to its Development Control Plan (DCP) covering the Hurstville city centre.

