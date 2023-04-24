Local Brighton Le Sands pole athlete Coco (Rachel) is soon to compete for the top crown at 'Pole Icon' on June 24 at Luna Park's Big Top.
A one-night entertainment extravaganza of jaw dropping performances, Pole Icon 2023 will see 22 of the best pole dancers from all over Australia battling it out on stage to show they've got what it takes to be Australia's next Pole Icon.
Pole Icon debuted in 2022 to a sell-out 1,500 crowd at Luna Park with a further 2,600 viewers tuning into the live stream or downloading the event globally, making it the largest pole dancing competition in the world.
The winner takes the crown and $10,000, with many other prizes up for grabs, making it the most prestigious pole dancing competition in the country.
St Georges Coco has been pole dancing for over eleven years, and is also a qualified personal trainer.
In a past life before she found the joys of pole she was an ESL and primary school teacher.
Coco is skilled in aerials, contortion and hand balancing, having trained with Olga Sidorova. She loves the spirit of community, compassion and empowerment that pole dancing can create for people. Her pole acts are impressive, enough to gain her the Pole Icon 2023 crown.
Opening the night with a bang will be Aussie rap sensation Sophiya, with a number of stars and celebrity influencers also expected to walk the red carpet prior, while joining the judging panel and main stage will be last year's winner Adam Lin and former Pole World Champion Felix Cane .
Tickets for Pole Icon are on sale now: Poleicon.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.