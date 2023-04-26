NSW Health is urging the community to book in for their influenza vaccine as the state's flu season has now begun, with the latest data indicating influenza notifications have continued to increase.
More than 1200 people in NSW were diagnosed with influenza from April 9-15, a 13 per cent increase compared with the previous week.
At the same time, there was also an increase in the number of people who presented to NSW emergency departments with influenza-like illness and required admission to hospital - the greatest increase has been in children.
"Everyone six months and older is recommended to get a flu vaccine and these are available through GPs for any age group, as well as through pharmacies for everyone aged five years and over," NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant, said.
"In particular, we want to remind priority groups that the flu vaccine is free and readily available - so please, book in today to give yourself the best possible protection from severe illness that can be brought on by influenza."
Priority groups include children aged six months to under five years, people aged 65 and older, Aboriginal people from six months of age, pregnant women, and those with serious health conditions including diabetes, cancer, immune disorders, obesity, severe asthma, kidney, heart, lung or liver disease.
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.
All adults can get a 2023 COVID-19 vaccine booster if it's been six months or longer since their last COVID-19 booster or confirmed infection (whichever is most recent) for additional protection against severe illness from COVID-19.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.