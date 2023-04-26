St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NSW Health urges flu vaccinations in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 27 2023 - 7:00am
NSW Health says now is the time to get a flu shot. File picture
NSW Health is urging the community to book in for their influenza vaccine as the state's flu season has now begun, with the latest data indicating influenza notifications have continued to increase.

