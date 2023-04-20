Sharks Ladies Golf celebrate

The Sharks Ladies Golf Club recently celebrated it's 50th Anniversary at the St. George Motorboat Club.
The Foundation meeting was held on 9th April 1973 and at that stage the Club was called the Cronulla-Sutherland Leagues Club Associate Golf Club, which subsequently changed to 'Sharks Ladies Golf Club'.
The Club started with a handful of women who shared a passion for golf and a desire to create a friendly and supportive environment for female golfers. Since then the club has grown to include over 100 members of all ages and skills. The big attraction of this social golf club is they play on many different courses - Beverley Park, Bexley, Boomerang, Canterbury, Hurstville, Kareela, The Ridge, and Woolooware.
The Sharks Ladies Golf Club has been an important part of the Cronulla community for half a century, and they are proud to have built a strong tradition of promoting women's golf and supporting local charities. This anniversary lunch was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the history of the club and recognize the contributions of the members, past and present.
Zelda Woods is a Foundation Member joining in 1973,inspirational fit and active she is an important member of the club and attends all social occasions .
