Sharks Ladies Golf celebrate

The Club started with a handful of women who shared a passion for golf and a desire to create a friendly and supportive environment for female golfers. Since then the club has grown to include over 100 members of all ages and skills. The big attraction of this social golf club is they play on many different courses - Beverley Park, Bexley, Boomerang, Canterbury, Hurstville, Kareela, The Ridge, and Woolooware.