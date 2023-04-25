Set over three floors which includes a rooftop terrace with amazing views, this is a home which you won't want to move out of.
Located directly opposite Sandringham Baths and "with endless views across the bay, this stunning family haven promises a unique waterside lifestyle," said agent Matthew King.
Constructed from full brick upon a concrete slab, everything inside and out has been "crafted with excellent attention to detail."
Also featuring balconies front and rear on the middle floor, you will have multiple outdoor areas to choose from for entertaining or just relaxing as you observe the beautiful surroundings.
There are many other features worth highlighting, such as "a sleek stone kitchen and a private poolhouse."
On the middle floor you'll find four large bedrooms, each with its own built-in robe, and the "main bedroom includes an ensuite with a freestanding spa bath and access to the [front] balcony and water views."
There is internal access to a double lock-up garage and a versatile cellar or workshop, plus lots of off-street parking is available in the driveway.
"A short stroll along the promenade will lead to the sandy shores of either Dolls Point or Sandringham, with boutique cafés, peaceful parks and local buses also close by.
"This home is minutes from Sans Souci Public School, Ramsgate Beach Plaza and Supabarn Sans Souci."
