St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George churches to gather in a show of faith

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George churches to gather in a show of faith
St George churches to gather in a show of faith

The churches and various communities of St George will gather in a show of faith this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.