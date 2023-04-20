St George churches to gather in a show of faith

The churches and various communities of St George will gather in a show of faith this weekend.
People of all faiths and cultures will join together at Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday to celebrate Easter.
They will join under the recently formed Christian Alliance to hold the combined celebration.
Various denominations have confirmed their attendance including the local Catholic, Angican, Orthodox, Uniting and Baptist congregations.
Political and community leaders including NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns and Rockdale MP Steve Kamper will also join the churches for the celebration.
But celebration goes beyond religious and political boundaries.
"For years the churches have longed to unify to have a non-denominational event," said a Christian Alliance spokesman.
"So we put out the call to unify all the churches to celebrate Easter and preach our commonality that we believe in Jesus Christ," he said.
"We have got more than 50 churches of all variations involved now and there are many cultures including Filipino, Samoan and Korean.
"It is so complex and beautiful with all the backgrounds. Now we have all the denominations sitting at the same table and all sharing the same belief.
"We created a formal group called the Christian Alliance to organise the event, then we got community groups involved such as the Exodus Youth Group and SWAG and the local schools. It just grew and grew. We contacted the NSW Ecumenical Council and they are coming along.
"Bayside and Georges RIver Council have also supported us so for the first time we have the community of churches coming together and unifying with local government.
"And you don't have to be Christian to come along. Everyone is welcome."
This is the first event which the organisers hope will become an annual festival.
"This year will be a brief celebration at the town hall followed by a barbecue," the Christian Alliance spokesperson said.
"Next year we hope to have a parade through the streets to a local park followed by a concert.
"It's a massive project. It's not political. It is pure and simply a Christian message of Easter, to celebrate what we believe is the most important event in the Christian calendar."
The Christian Alliance Easter celebration will be held at Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday, April 22 from 11am to 2pm.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
