A purpose-build primary school at Loftus for children on the autism spectrum is preparing to expand.
Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) has lodged a development application for alterations and additions, including four new classrooms, library, hall, new play space and playground, staff room and extra parking.
The new facilities are designed to cater for an extra 28 students, taking the total number to 64 and an increase in full time equivalent (FTE) staff from 15 to 23.
The projected cost of the project is $4.5 million.
The Kindergarten to Year 6 school opened in 2021 on land near Loftus station leased long term from the Education Department.
The school is in an educational precinct which also includes University of Wollongong and TAFE campuses.
"Aspect School Loftus has experienced a steady increase in enrolments which has placed increasing strain on the existing services and infrastructure," the DA said.
"Additional facilities are now required to accommodate future student numbers."
The DA said Aspect was Australia's largest autism-specific service provider.
"A not-for-profit organisation, Aspect works in partnership with people of all ages on the autism spectrum and their families, to deliver evidence informed solutions that are person-centred, family-focused and customer driven," the DA said.
"Aspect services provide people on the autism spectrum with the opportunity to realise their unique potential, as well as providing much-needed support to their families, carers, friends and colleagues.
"Aspect's vision is to provide the best possible opportunities for people on the spectrum.
"Aspect schools offer dynamic, individualised learning for students with a caring and nurturing approach.
"As leaders in education for students on the autism spectrum, Aspect has over 50 years' experience in providing autism-specific schooling in Australia with nine independent schools across Australia and 113 satellite classes based in mainstream Primary and High school settings.
"Aspect educate around 1185 children on the autism spectrum in schools every year aged from four years to 17 years
"School learning environments are tailored to the individual needs of students through evidence informed practice.
"Class sizes are small with a high teacher to student ratio.
"All classes include a teacher and teacher aide."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
