St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos: Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) lodges DA to expand primary school at Loftus

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 20 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A purpose-build primary school at Loftus for children on the autism spectrum is preparing to expand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.