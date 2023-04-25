St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

6 Cumbee Lane, Cronulla

By Sutherland, House of the Week
April 26 2023 - 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A waterfront masterpiece
A waterfront masterpiece

4 BED | 4 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 6 Cumbee Lane, Cronulla
  • Auction: 5.30pm May 10 (unless sold prior)
  • Agency: Highland, Cronulla
  • Contact: Mitchell Wynn, 0401 059 310
  • Inspect: By appointment

"The spectacular views are what stand out about this waterfront residence," said agent Mitchell Wynn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.