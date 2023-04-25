A waterfront masterpiece

"The spectacular views are what stand out about this waterfront residence," said agent Mitchell Wynn.
"They are 180-degree from an open and expansive living/dining space, never to be built out."
Additionally, "for boat enthusiasts the home offers waterfront facilities including a boat shed, poles, jetty and pontoon."
As such, "this well-maintained family residence presents an extremely rare opportunity to secure one of Burraneer Bay's east-facing waterfront homes."
The home "is a multi-level masterpiece offering an open plan layout with an array of light-filled living areas."
The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stone benchtops and large bay windows. Formal and informal living zones are complemented by an outdoor terrace with space for a fire pit. There is also an external home office or fourth bedroom with the potential to be a self-contained studio, and a lower ground sanctuary with a separate bathroom and bar area.
For convenience you can enter through an oversized, double lock-up garage with ample storage. Plus there are two additional external workshops.
"Close to the Port Hacking community centre, schools and marinas, this sprawling residence is a rare find in one of the Sutherland Shire's best waterfront settings."
