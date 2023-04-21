A luxury, three-level waterfront home in Oyster Bay has broken the record for the highest sale price in the area, selling prior to auction for $5.69 million.
The previous record was $4.65 million, set in October 2022.
The latest sale, a 1100 square metre property at 41 Juvenis Avenue, features an architecturally designed, six-bedroom house with 180 degree water views over Georges River and Coronation Bay.
Sales agent Highland received 190 buyer inquiries, with 72 buyer inspections and 18 repeat inspections.
Seventeen contracts were requested and 16 offers made before the property changed hands.
The agency said the home has high-quality finishes throughout and a selection of living and outdoor entertaining areas including an open plan family living and dining area, plus downstairs rumpus with kitchenette.
The home also has a resort inspired salt-water infinity pool, spa, and outdoor shower, bordered by sprawling landscaped gardens with an automated irrigation system and deep waterfront facilities with jetty, pontoon, and boatshed.
Highland agent, Sarah Street said, despite interest rate rises, demand for high-quality properties in sought-after locations had remained robust throughout Sydney.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
