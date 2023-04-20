The traditional Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration takers place on a Saturday this year, which will give more people a chance to attend.
The event will be held on April 29 between 11am and 1pm at the historic precinct at Kurnell, within Kamay Botany Bay National Park.
On this day 253 years ago, Lieutenant James Cook and the HM Endeavour crew made first contact with the Dharawal community, who lived in the Kamay area at the time of Cook's landing in 1770.
The Meeting of Two Cultures will be presented by Sutherland Shire Council, La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council and Gujaga Foundation.
An official ceremony at 11am will be followed by cultural performances, traditional workshops and yarning circles, free BBQ and coffee.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
