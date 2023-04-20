A development application has been lodged to convert a prime site next to HomeCo Caringbah (previously Caringbah SuperCentre) into a medical centre and childcare centre.
The site at the corner of Willarong Road and Koonya Circuit, across the road from Bunnings, is occupied at present by a bulky good retailer and dance studio.
The DA said operators for the proposed new businesses had not yet been appointed, but the medical centre would cover 1300m square metres and the childcare centre 1770 square metres.
Estimated construction cost is $9.3 million.
Under the plans, the new two-storey development would have pedestrian links to HomeCo.
Only nine on-site car parking spaces, including one accessible, space, are proposed, with the HomeCo car park to supplement needs.
"This DA is speculative and thus no operators of the uses have been appointed," the document prepared buy a planning consultant on behalf of HMC Capital stated.
"However, it is understood that the uses will operate as per the expectant use and function of the uses such as operating hours, waste and traffic and transport.
"As no operators have been identified it is noted that an operational management plan cannot be reasonably or appropriately developed.
"Notwithstanding, given the uses are permissible within the zone, it is considered that suitably worded planning condition can mitigate against any harm or perceived harm as a result of the proposed land uses.
"It is therefore considered the following planning condition is suitable and appropriate in this instance:
"Prior to the occupation of the uses hereby permitted by this consent an Environmental Management
Plan should be prepared for the operation of both the medical centre and childcare facility.
"This plan
should include, but not be limited to:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
