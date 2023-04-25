St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
11A/1 McDonald Street, Cronulla

By Prestige Property
April 26 2023 - 9:45am
Bliss on the beachfront
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 11A/1 McDonald Street, Cronulla
  • Auction: Saturday May 6
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property, Cronulla
  • Contact: Melissa Hatheier 0419 213 146
  • Inspect: By appointment

Taking more than just a little inspiration from its namesake in the French Riviera, "this ocean view apartment in the desirable Cote d' Azur complex celebrates luxury resort living in an exclusive beachfront position," said agent Melissa Hatheier.

