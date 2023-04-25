Bliss on the beachfront

Taking more than just a little inspiration from its namesake in the French Riviera, "this ocean view apartment in the desirable Cote d' Azur complex celebrates luxury resort living in an exclusive beachfront position," said agent Melissa Hatheier.
Enjoying plenty of natural light throughout the year from its north-east aspect, you should also "get ready to immerse yourself in the healthy seaside lifestyle."
Daytime brings ever-changing ocean views along with soothing sea breezes, and at night you can be lulled to sleep by the gentle waves.
This apartment makes the best of its seaside position with an open floorplan and an amazing sun-drenched terrace which comes complete with an automated shade awning perfect for outdoor entertaining.
"A fully-renovated, spacious stone kitchen featuring integrated appliances is positioned at the heart of this property and ready for you to entertain family and friends."
The large main bedroom has an ensuite, a double-size built-in robe and access to the balcony. Plus a double garage also has extra space to the side for storage.
Meanwhile the complex offers you full use of a sparkling resort-style pool, a spa, a gym and a barbecue area, all located "just steps to surf, sand, the esplanade and all your favourite restaurants."
