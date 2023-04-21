Update
New NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman says the party needs to "meet modern issues" involving women, youth, cultural diversity and the environment if it is to win back government in four years time.
The MP for Cronulla, who was the Attorney-General in the last government, defeated former Planning Minister Anthony Roberts by 22 votes to 13 in a party room ballot on Friday.
Former Roads Minister Natalie Ward is set to become the Deputy Leader after a meeting in a fortnight to change party rules to allow an upper house member to hold the position.
Speaking at a media conference after the ballot, Mr Speakman quickly ruled out any move on his part to fill Scott Morrison's shoes in the federal seat of Cook.
"I won't be a candidate in any hypothetical by-election in Cook, let me make that clear," he said.
Mr Speakman said, "The Liberal Party federally and in NSW has had a number of setbacks in the last 18 months".
"But we remain a party with timeless values. We are the party of opportunity, of aspiration and reward for initiative.
"These are fundamentally sound principles that underpin sound government and the strong delivery of frontline services and infrastructure right across NSW.
"Those timeless principles have to meet modern issues. We have to address youth issues, women issues, cultural diversity issues, environmental issues, and so on."
Mr Speakman said, "I am not here to be a place holder, to keep the seat warm for someone else, I am here to win the next election".
He said he had "plenty of energy and plenty of determination".
"That's what I have shown in my professional career, that's what I have shown in my personal career, my political career and that's what I want to achieve for the people of NSW."
Mr Speakman said the Liberals and Nationals were last in opposition in NSW for 16 years, "but I think the electoral cycle has accelerated".
"If you look at Victoria, Queensland and South Australia in the last 10 years, we have seen one term governments.
"It is possible for a first term opposition to get elected to government. It is especially possible when we have 36 seats and the government is in a minority in both houses."
Mr Speakman said the Coalition has the same number of seats as Labor after the last election, but in addition, Labor will govern without a majority in either chamber.
Mr Speakman said his approach as Opposition Leader would be the same as when he served as Attorney-General, which was to be "constructive, collaborative but ultimately activist".
"We won't oppose for opposition sake. Where we agree with the government, we will give them credit and we will also hold them to account.
"It is also our job to put forward an attractive alternative government in 2027. We will be fighting every day to deserve the support the people of NSW."
Mr Speakman said he wanted to see increased female representation in the Liberal Party.
"I expect we will se that in the shadow ministry," he said.
"There is still a way to go, but we are heading in the right direction.
"Before the last election, 28 per cent of our party room was female, we are now at 42 per cent."
Mr Speakman said he was sympathetic to the idea of preselection gender quotas 18 months ago "as a last resort because our female representation needed such dramatic improvement, but we have now seen that dramatic improvement".
Oatley MP Mark Coure said Mr Speakman's election was "an outstanding result".
"I have known and worked closely with Mark for a number of years," he said.
"He has the skills and experience to unify the party, hold the new Labor government to account and ensure our victory at the next state election."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
