Touch Rugby League is being relaunched back in the St George and Sutherland Shire after competition had started pre covid but was stopped with community sport .
Touch League is non-contact Rugby League and is a fun and social sport which is also affordable and a great place to catch up with mates and get fit at the same time.
Touch League is a big sport across the east coast with over 40,000 registered players nationally.
The game allows more kicking and is played like rugby league from the play the ball, kicks in play, use of the in-goal area and running from dummy half which isn't allowed in normal touch football.
It is also a very social game with whole families playing in teams from the age of 16yrs and upwards- TRL also welcomes All Ability athletes to all their competitions nationally .
For the elite players Touch rugby League has some great representative events held during the year including their own State of Origin, Australian Titles and a World Cup for Men's, Women's and Mixed teams which is held annually on the Gold Coast.
The TRL competition are seeking new teams before the season kicks off and needs more players to start in competitions across the St George, Cronulla Sutherland and South Sydney areas.
You can register a team or as an individual and they will find you a team that matches your abilities.
The new TRL competition will start in May and June on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights at Riverwood, Cronulla-Menai and Matraville and all the information can be found at: www.trl.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
