Touch Rugby League is being relaunched back in the St George and Sutherland Shire after competition had started pre covid but was stopped when community sport was shut down.
Touch League is non-contact Rugby League and is a fun, social and a good non-contact sport which is also affordable and a great place to catch up with mates and get fit at the same time.
Touch League is already a big sport across the east coast from North QLD through NSW and Victoria with over 40'000 registered players nationally.
NRL great Darren Lockyer has become an Ambassador for Touch Rugby League and has watched the game grow from humble beginnings in 2005, to now being one of Australia's largest social sports.
"Touch Rugby League has grown at an exponential rate and I am excited tobe part of the next phase for the game" he said
'Its just like Rugby League but without the tackles, Its safe ,fun and inclusive and anybody can play it no matter your age, gender or fitness levels"
The game allows more kicking and is played like rugby league from the play the ball, kicks in play, use of the in-goal area and running from dummy half which isn't allowed in normal touch football.
This eliminates the touch football tactics of quick 'dump and runs' and creates a smoother and quicker game than the other forms of touch codes.
It is also a very social game with complete families playing in teams from the age of 16yrs and upwards- and is becoming one of the fastest -growing social sports in Australia with over 4000 teams every year.
TRL also welcomes All Ability athletes to all their competitions nationally.
Cronulla Touch League player Brooklyn said its actually like an extension of normal Touch Football and if you haven't played Rugby League before its a good insight into the game.
" It also has more variety because you can kick and the dummy half is allowed to run" he said
For the elite players Touch rugby League has some great representative events held during the year including their own State of Origin, Australian Titles and a World Cup for Men's, Women's and Mixed teams which is held annually on the Gold Coast.
The TRL competition are seeking new teams before the season kicks off and needs more players to start in competitions across the St George, Cronulla Sutherland and South Sydney areas.
You can register a team or as an individual and they will find you a team that matches your abilities.
The new TRL competition will start in May and June on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights at Riverwood, Cronulla-Menai and Matraville and all the information can be found at: www.trl.com.au
