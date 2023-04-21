Recoverie is one of Australia's leading recovery destinations and it has now opened its doors at Cronulla where they believe wellness and recovery are the key to living a good healthy lifestyle whilst optimising your bodies performance.
They also currently also have a center at Coogee with another at Manly is in the pipeline.
Recoverie Cronulla is open seven days a week and offers a range of recovery services that utilise the latest techniques backed by science and research, they are an all-in-one destination designed to help you feel your best and keep you at your physical and mental peak.
Facilities in the 53-55 Cronulla Street premises include traditional saunas which have been used for thousands of years for their health benefits and an infra red 'dry' sauna plus a steam room.
It also has hot and cold contrast water therapy and a cold plunge pool which activates the body's natural healing powers that can help relieve symptoms of many medical conditions and promote a sense of health and well-being.
It has a state of the art Hyperbaric chamber which is a non-medical device that delivers up to a 35% increase in oxygen supply or you can have a Zero gravity experience with Australia's first Zero Gravity floatation bed.
Cronulla owner and operator Dean Jamison said they are really excited to be bringing such an amazing facility to the Shire community.
"Recovery strategies makes people feel good and its not exclusive to professional athletes, it also helps people feel better when they recover faster." he said
"The whole recovery scene is a new trend in wellness that can only help, the goal is to live a healthy lifestyle and improve your performance "
Cronulla fitness instructor Linda said she does four classes of yoga every morning and has had hamstring issues since May last year and has tried everything to fix them.
" I started coming to Recoverie and using the Normatec recovery boots and then I go for a warm and cold plunge in the pools" she said
"Since I started the program its the best I have felt"
Sports specialist Dr Nathan Gibbs who was chief medical officer for NRL teams, the Kangaroos and NSW Origin plus the Sydney Swans and Australian Wallabies said the main changes that have occurred in training in the last decade have been in the area of strategies to help the body recover so they are ready for their next session or game with the aim to maximise performance and minimise injury risk.
"I am impressed that these recovery strategies that elite athletes use are now available for use by all of us involved in amateur sports or who just love to keep training to keep fit and well" he said
For more information go to https://www.recoverie.com.au
