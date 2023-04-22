Bayside logo set to bloom in local parks

Bayside residents should soon see the council's familiar boat logo blooming in six different locations thanks to the hard work of the council's gardeners.
Landscape teams are using plants sourced from the Bayside Garden Centre to create flowers beds featuring the 'Bayside Boat' logo at strategic sites in the local government area.
"Council's Landscaping Teams are putting something special together to display their talents to the community. Once these areas are prepared you will see them grow into something fantastic," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
The team members already maintain the current landscaping spaces and are familiar with each area so the new flower display will fit in with the surrounding neighbourhood.
These areas, expected to be completed during April 2023, are located at:
. Cook Park - Pine Park - Dolls Point : Corner of The Grand Parade and Malua Street
. Hannah Laycock Reserve - Bexley : Corner Stoney Creek Road and Laycock Street
. Riverine Park - Arncliffe : Corner West Botany Street and Firmstone Gardens
. Silver Jubilee Park - Bardwell Valley : Corner Lorraine Ave and Alsace Ave
. Rowland Park - Daceyville : Corner of Bunnerong Road and Prince Edward Cir
. Mascot Oval - Mascot : O'Riordan Street of the Carpark driveway.
The project was winner in Council's Innovate@Bayside competition held last year
More Information:
Bayside Garden Centre : https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/area/garden-centres
