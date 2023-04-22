St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside logo set to bloom in local parks

April 23 2023 - 8:00am
Bayside residents should soon see the council's familiar boat logo blooming in six different locations thanks to the hard work of the council's gardeners.

