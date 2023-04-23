Grants for GPs in Barton electorate

General Practices in the Barton electorate will soon have access to Federal Government grants to help them to improve their services.
The Strengthening Medicare - General Practice (GP) Grants Program will allow all General Practices and eligible Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHOs) to expand patient access.
The GP Grants will support all general practices and eligible ACCHOs across Australia to make investments in innovation, training, equipment, and minor capital works in one or more of the three investment streams below:
Grants will be provided to local practices depending on accredited GP practice size. Smaller practices are eligible for grants of $25,000 or $35,000, and larger practices are eligible for grants of $50,000.
GP practices and ACCHOs not currently accredited against the RACGP standards will be eligible for $25,000.
Over the coming weeks, PHNs and NACCHO will be sending letters directly to general practices in Barton inviting participation in the Grants Program.
Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler said, "After working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, doctors deserve more than thanks, that's why we're giving them the resources to invest in their practices.
"We understand the crucial importance of primary health care provided by GPs. This funding will help improve practices and make sure Australians can access safe, quality and affordable healthcare when and where they need it," he said.
Federal Member for Barton and Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney said, "Getting access to health care is at the top of the list of concerns when I talk to locals in Barton.
"These grant opportunities will give a much-needed boost to general practices across the country.
"I'm proud to be part of a government that recognises the hard work of our GPs," she said.
Ms Burney added that the Federal Government's cheaper medicines policy is changing lives and improving household budgets in the Barton electorate.
Residents have already saved $282,460 on PBS medicines in January and February alone, she said.
Since the subsidised PBS co-payment was introduced on 1 January, more than 24,700 scripts have been cheaper in Barton. The maximum co-payment for PBS prescriptions has now dropped from $42.50 to $30.
"The Government's cheaper medicines policy is helping to make medicines more affordable and accessible," Ms Burney said.
"Since January, Australians have saved more than $36 million through the cheaper medicines policy.
"Someone taking one medication a month could save as much as $150 every year, or a family taking two or three medications could save as much as $300 or $450 a year," she said.
