Grants for GPs in Barton electorate

April 23 2023 - 3:00pm
"Getting access to health care is at the top of the list of concerns when I talk to locals in Barton," Federal Member for Barton and Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney said.
General Practices in the Barton electorate will soon have access to Federal Government grants to help them to improve their services.

Local News

