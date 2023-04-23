Bayside launches Get the Site Right campaign

Bayside Council Officers will once again put local construction sites under a compliance microscope in May when the Get The Site Right campaign kicks off.
"Bayside Council participates in this campaign every year to ensure building and construction sites across Bayside have sediment runoff controls in place to help protect our valuable waterways," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
During the campaign Council Officers will inspect construction sites. Builders and developers will be given a chance to rectify any problems and those who do not comply will be fined.
The campaign also helps educate builders and developers on what they can do to help keep sediment runoff from building sites out of our drains and waterways, and ultimately out of Botany Bay.
Members of the public can report pollution incidents relating to poor sediment control, to Council via our website Get the Site Right page.
More information:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.