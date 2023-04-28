There's a bear in there.
Actually, it's Jeanette Akkanen from Lugarno.
What may appear like she is being kept captive, is actually a bit of loungeroom drama playing out for a real cause.
The passionate bear advocate is trying out her new bed, ahead of her not-so cosy evening snooze on April 29.
The idea is to replicate the sense of entrapment, mirroring the experience of bears locked in restrictive cages in south east Asia.
Mrs Akkanen is the NSW Coordinator of Free the Bears Fund, a non-profit Australian charity established in 1995. It primarily aims to rescue bears from bile farms. Volunteers run three sanctuaries, in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. The charity has helped rescue almost 1000 endangered sloth bears, sun bears and moon bears, which are vital to healthy forest ecosystems.
Bears are known to spend many years in cramped cages, with catheters in their abdomen, draining bile from their gallbladders to be used for traditional medicine.
Mrs Akkanen has been involved in the charity for the past 18 years and was inspired by founder, Perth grandmother Mary Hutton, who was pivotal in putting a stop to dancing bears in India.
She will sleep in a coffin-sized wire cage, built by her 82-year-old builder husband Paul, to raise money for the cause.
"The idea is to show people how these poor bears live for 20-odd years in factories with no movement or sunlight," Mrs Akkanen said. "It isn't illegal in some places and not policed. Sanctuaries are working constantly to try to stop the practice. But these are poor countries, where people are often not doing it out of cruelty, but as a way of making a living."
Along with her husband, she travels regularly to Laos to help at the sanctuaries. They are going to Cambodia in 2023. "We don't see the horrible part but we see the bears that come into the sanctuaries - trapped in snares, or they have lost a leg or paw," she said. "Cubs are sometimes trafficked across the border to China because it's big business there. But a lot of wonderful work is being done to get bears back to health again."
Spending the night alone caged in will be Mrs Akkanen's second time supporting the fundraiser. "I'm 75 and it's hard on your body but then you think of the bears that do it their entire lives. It's one night - not impossible," she said. "I love the cause and I want to make the bears' lives a little bit better."
The only time she will leave the cage during her slumber will be for toilet breaks. "You have to get in underneath, so I will need help lifting it because I sort of have to roll in and out," she said. "There is only about a foot of headroom but I'll have a bit of comfort on the floor, which is carpeted. My two cats will snuggle in with me.
"If I get a knock at the door someone might think 'the old girl's finally lost it.'"
NSW Free the Bears Fund supporter meetings occur bi-monthly on the second Saturday of the month at Revesby Workers Club at 2pm. The next scheduled meeting is June 10.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.