St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jarvis joins team-mate in World Tour contest

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event Wildcard Jarvis Earle was able to progress through his Elimination Round heat to get his first taste of World Tour Surfing in Western Australia. Picture WSL
Event Wildcard Jarvis Earle was able to progress through his Elimination Round heat to get his first taste of World Tour Surfing in Western Australia. Picture WSL

The Western Australia Margaret River Pro, Stop No. 5 on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour was an incredible experience for Cronulla's new Junior World Champion Jarvis Earle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.