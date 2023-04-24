The Western Australia Margaret River Pro, Stop No. 5 on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour was an incredible experience for Cronulla's new Junior World Champion Jarvis Earle.
While his Elouera Boardriders club-mate Connor O'Leary was fighting to make the mid-season cut the now 18 yr old was given a wildcard into the event and had nothing to lose and only an experience to gain.
The event saw big days of action from the start of the men's Opening Round held in clean four-to-five-foot surf at Main Break. With some critical heats won and lost, the results of the Mid-season Cut became cut and dried as rounds progressed.
In an all-Australian matchup,Jarvis first surfed against Jackson Baker and Ethan Ewing, Baker was just over the Cut line and needed this heat win to keep his qualification campaign alive.
Wildcard Jarvis then was able to progress through the Elimination Round heat, forcing Brazilian Michael Rodrigues to take an equal 33rd-place finish which meant he couldn't move above the Mid-season Cut.
Jarvis then got to surf against Current World No. 1 Joao Chianca who continued his winning form and left the young Cronulla goofyfooter with a smile on his face as he prepares for the upcoming Challenger Series.
In a historic heat, Aussie Liam O'Brien eliminated the GOAT Kelly Slater, ending his shot at making the Mid-season Cut.
Connor was able to secure his spot on the second half of the CT with an impressive heat win over South African Jordy Smith to keep his Tour dreams alive, he then also advanced out of his Round of 16 heat facing Joao Chianca in the Quarterfinals.
Connor said he was stoked to make the cut.
"It feels good to make the cut so early in the event so I can really open the shoulders and let loose.
"I still want to win some heats and beat people though."
Connor said he has known Jarvis since he learnt to surf
"I've seen him coming up through the ranks and to share an event with him is great and hopefully we can have many more.
"I almost shed a tear when he won the World Juniors."
The Mid-season Cut has reduced the CT fields to the Top 22 men and Top 10 women. These surfers will continue in an effort to make the WSL Final 5 and compete in the Rip Curl WSL Finals. They have also all confirmed their places for the 2024 CT season.
