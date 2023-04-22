St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Thank you Kogarah

April 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns.
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

I am honoured and privileged to be elected to serve a third term for the seat of Kogarah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.