St George Matters with Chris Minns: Thank you Kogarah

I am honoured and privileged to be elected to serve a third term for the seat of Kogarah.
I want to sincerely thank the people of Kogarah for once again placing their trust in me to serve as your Member of Parliament. I was thrilled and humbled by the result on Election night.
I would also like to thank the many people who have congratulated me or sent me messages of support.
I will never take my seat for granted and will get to work immediately on delivering My Plan for Kogarah that you voted for.
Last week, I announced my government's full ministry. My ministry is a reduced Cabinet of 22 Ministers, but for the first time in New South Wales history, the ministry is 50 per cent women.
I want to assure you that my government is ready for the responsibilities of office and ready to take immediate action, to tackle the challenges our state is facing.
I also want to assure you that no matter who you voted for, a government I lead will govern for everybody in NSW.
Once again, a massive thank you to the people of Kogarah. I look forward to working with our fantastic community over the next four years to deliver the services and infrastructure that our community needs.
If there are any issues that you need assistance with, please contact me at my office on (02) 9587 9684 or at kogarah@parliament.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.